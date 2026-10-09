Napoli go into their clash with Frosinone, in the sixth round of Serie A, armed with their historic superiority in head-to-head meetings, while their opponents chase a notable start-of-season record.

Napoli have won five of their six Serie A meetings with Frosinone, according to stats network Opta. Their last encounter finished 2-2 on 14 April 2024 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

In all six previous meetings, Napoli have scored at least twice, racking up 20 goals in total at an average of 3.3 per game.









Six straight wins against newly promoted sides tells its own story. Napoli have scored 15 goals and conceded just two across that run. Only twice have they put together a longer sequence against such opposition: seven wins between 1987 and 1988, then 15 between 2016 and 2019.

Next matches NAP Serie A 14:45 FRC

A 1-1 draw with Fiorentina in their last outing leaves Napoli facing the prospect of back-to-back Serie A draws for the first time since last January, when they drew three in a row against Hellas Verona, Inter and Parma.

You have to go back to Sampdoria in 2012-2013 to find the last newly promoted side to collect at least 10 points from their opening five matches. They managed 11.

Frosinone, for their part, have 10 points from their first five games of 2026-2027. Win the next one and they become the first promoted side to reach at least 13 points after six rounds since Juventus in 2007-2008, when they too hit 13.

Napoli have drawn just once in their last 23 Serie A matches following international breaks, winning 16 and losing six.

That solitary draw was a 2-2 with Genoa on 16 September 2023. Dig deeper and the picture sharpens: Napoli have won seven of their last eight in the league, losing only once.

Massimiliano Allegri, the Napoli coach, has lost nine Serie A matches in 2026. The last time he suffered 10 or more defeats in a single calendar year was 2012, when he lost 11.









No side in Serie A presses harder than Frosinone this season. They top the "PPDA" index, which measures the average number of passes an opponent is allowed before a defensive action, at 9.5.

Napoli, by contrast, sit tenth with an average of 13.5 passes.

Frosinone have launched more fast counter-attacks than anyone in Serie A this season, 13 in total, 12 of which ended with a shot on target.

Napoli could hardly be further apart. They sit second from bottom in both indices, level with another side, having managed just two fast counter-attacks and one shot. Bologna prop up the table with none of either.

Matteo Politano has scored three goals against Frosinone in Serie A, one every 118 minutes. Only against Benevento, where he strikes every 99 minutes, does he boast a better rate.

Just four players have scored more against Frosinone in the Italian top flight: Gonzalo Higuain, Andrea Belotti and Duvan Zapata with five apiece, and Suso with four.

Georgiy Kvaratskhelia, now of Frosinone, has scored in each of his last three Serie A matches. A goal here would make him the first player in the club's history to score in four straight league games.

Matias Soule managed three in a row back in October 2023.

Kvaratskhelia also tops the Serie A dribbling charts this season with 16 successful dribbles.