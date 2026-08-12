The president of the Football Association of Malawi, Fleetwood Haiya, has thrown his full weight behind Gianni Infantino continuing at the helm of world football's governing body, insisting that his country's historic qualification of their women's team for the 2027 World Cup is a direct result of FIFA's investment in Africa.

Speaking exclusively to Reuters on Wednesday, Haiya said the Malawi team, who caused the shock of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations currently under way in Morocco by reaching the semi-finals and booking a World Cup place, would never have managed it without Infantino's vision.

He added: "If we look at what Infantino has achieved in developing football for the less fortunate associations and for Africa in general, I would be very surprised if any African association did not support him."

His loyalty to Infantino, who faces mounting pressure, stems from the FIFA president's focus on equal opportunity and his support for grassroots and women's football. "He believed in us when we spoke to him about our projects, and as a result Malawi qualified for the World Cup for the first time," Haiya said. "What more could one need than a president who listens to you and believes in your vision?"

Infantino recently withdrew a controversial proposal to sell a share of the World Cup's commercial rights for 4.2 billion dollars. Haiya called the withdrawal a sound decision on governance grounds, but stressed the need to replace it with another mechanism that guarantees financial support for poor associations.

The proposed grant of 40 million dollars, he pointed out, would have been a "game changer" back home. "Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world, and we suffer from serious infrastructure problems," he explained. "If you saw the pitches on which our girls who have qualified for the World Cup train, you would be shocked. We have the talent but we lack the resources."

Haiya signed off by branding his loyalty to Infantino "firm and unshakeable". He welcomed any democratic competition in the FIFA elections next March, but issued a challenge. "Whoever wants to challenge Infantino must declare his intentions and clarify what he will offer Malawi. So far I am satisfied with his way of running FIFA. The evil you know is better than the evil you do not know. If you asked me now, I would say that I support Infantino and I will nominate him."