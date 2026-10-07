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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-PRESSERAFP
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

A never-ending curse at the Bernabeu: Mourinho pays the price for Real Madrid's eternal dilemma

J. Mourinho
I. Konate
D. Huijsen
A. Ruediger
Portugal
France
Spain
Germany

Villarreal test approaches

They say nothing lasts forever. Real Madrid seem determined to break that rule by clinging to one problem that simply refuses to go away. For all the signings and promotions, the Spanish giants are once again staring down the same old nightmare: a full-blown crisis at the heart of their defence.

The management have spent recent seasons trying to shore up the position, bringing in Konaté and Huijsen and promoting the young Asencio to the first team. Yet every campaign throws up that decisive moment when the coach finds himself with no defenders to call on.

This time it is José Mourinho who carries the burden. The Portuguese faces a genuine dilemma before hosting Villarreal next Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu, nine in the evening, Central European Time.

Rüdiger alone

According to Spanish outlet "Mundo Deportivo", Mourinho has just one centre-back fully fit for the Yellow Submarine: Germany's Antonio Rüdiger. The rest are out of the equation. Huijsen is suspended, Asencio injured.

Those returning from injury offer little comfort. Konaté may be available, but he remains some way short in his recovery from a knee problem. Éder Militão is edging closer to a comeback after more than six months out, though throwing him straight back in carries real risk.

Emergency solutions

Mourinho has nowhere left to turn but the emergency options. He could lean on academy youngsters like Mario Rivas or Juan Martínez, or push Aurélien Tchouaméni back into central defence, a role the Frenchman has filled before.

Whatever the Portuguese decides, the truth is as stubborn as ever. This affliction has haunted Real Madrid for years, and it looks set to never end.



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