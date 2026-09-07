The final whistle was not the biggest event in this Dutch showdown. That came ten minutes from time, when the Johan Cruyff Arena turned into a scene of chaos and shock.

Ajax Amsterdam defender Aaron Bouwman (19) suffered a serious injury that saw him rushed to hospital, during an encounter PSV Eindhoven settled in their favour with a 3-1 scoreline.

The moment of terror: a late challenge ignites the battle

The incident occurred in the 80th minute, following a late and reckless challenge from winger Ruben van Bommel, son of Dutch football legend Mark van Bommel.

Violent and direct, the collision left Bouwman on the ground writhing in pain amid total astonishment. The pitch then turned into a scene of skirmishes and heated scuffles between players from both sides, in protest at the force of the challenge.

Medical staff intervened quickly and an ambulance carried the young player away, drawing the curtain on a scene no one wishes to see.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

A shocking diagnosis and a long absence

Ajax Amsterdam announced the results of the initial examinations their young defender underwent at the hospital in a worrying official statement.

The club confirmed that Bouwman had suffered "a strain of the sternum and a bruise to the lung", a serious injury requiring him to remain under close medical observation in hospital over the coming hours.

Ajax also settled the question of how long he will be out, confirming the player will definitely be sidelined until the end of September. It is a heavy blow to the career of one of the academy's most prominent talents.

Dutch anger and comparisons to the 1982 disaster

The violent challenge did not pass unnoticed in Dutch sporting circles, where it sparked a wide wave of anger and condemnation.

Famous sports critic Hugo Borst went even further. He compared the incident to the notorious and unforgettable brutal collision between German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher and France's Patrick Battiston in the semi-final of the 1982 World Cup, which almost cost the latter his life.

It was a comparison that reflects the scale of the shock left by van Bommel junior's challenge.

Regret and an apology in the dressing room

PSV Eindhoven, for their part, tried to contain the situation quickly. The club's sporting director Ernest Stewart revealed that Ruben van Bommel felt deep regret and profound sadness as soon as he saw the severity of the injury.

Stewart added that the player did not wait long. As soon as the final whistle blew, he headed straight to the Ajax Amsterdam dressing room to offer his personal apology to the players and technical staff for what had happened, a gesture through which he tried to stress that what occurred was not intentional.