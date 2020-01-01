'A mistake' to let Kaizer Chiefs and others resume training - Baroka FC coach Kerr

Some PSL teams are back on the training pitch ahead of the anticipated 2019/20 season restart

FC coach Dylan Kerr says Premier Soccer League ( ) teams that have already started training will have an advantage over those who are yet to regroup.

Log leaders headline a list of teams who returned to the training field already, which also includes , , SuperSport United and Bloemfontein .

and are yet to confirm restarting training as a group.

More teams

"That's a mistake [that other clubs have already resumed]. We should have resumed on one date,” Kerr told Sowetan Live.

“If we were able to [resume] training two weeks before everybody else, that's an advantage... We're not complaining but the protocol should have said we start on the same date.”

Although two unnamed Chiefs players tested positive for coronavirus and are recovering in isolation, the club’s early return to training could be a statement of intent in their bid for a first league title since 2015.

The Soweto giants are at the top of the PSL standings, four points ahead of second-placed Sundowns - albeit having played a game more - and would be keen to consolidate their lead in the last eight league games they have to play.

Meanwhile, Kerr says his Baroka have already put in place everything in preparation to begin working out as a team but are waiting for the PSL to give them the green light.

“We're still waiting for the authorisation from the PSL. We've done the tests, we've sanitised our field and we also have the compliance officer. We submitted our action plan last week but we haven't received any feedback from the league yet," continued Kerr.

When action resumes, Baroka would carry on with their fight against relegation.

They are currently in 13th position on the log just three points above basement side Black .

Also back on the training pitch are 14th-placed , who are battling to keep their PSL status afloat.

“We started on Saturday. I am very happy that at last football is promising to be back,” said Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen.