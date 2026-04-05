"A mansion and a multi-million-pound penthouse"... Henry earns a weekly wage on a par with Premier League players

A British newspaper report revealed a major surprise on Sunday concerning former French star Thierry Henry, who retired from football around 12 years ago.

Henry was a regular sports pundit on Sky Sports between 2015 and 2018, but left the channel to focus on coaching.

The former French international has coached his country’s Under-21s and Olympic teams, as well as Monaco and Montreal.

He served twice as assistant coach of the Belgian national team under Roberto Martínez.

Henry currently works as a sports analyst for CBS Sports and Amazon Prime Video, and has also signed a contract with Fox Sports to cover next year’s World Cup.

The Sun reported that although the Arsenal legend retired 12 years ago, his current income rivals that of current Premier League players.

It explained that Henry earns around £100,000 a week, a figure currently earned by Premier League players.

His work in sports analysis, sponsorship, investments, book deals, personal appearances and property means that the 48-year-old’s income remains on a par with the Premier League.

The latest figures for Cluemere Ltd, the company the French star uses for his business interests, show that his firm has assets worth £931,781, including £833,290 in cash in the bank.

Henry’s property portfolio includes a £10 million mansion in Hampstead, London, and a £12 million penthouse flat in New York.

He is one of the owners of Italian football club Como, which is managed by his former Arsenal teammate, Cesc Fàbregas.

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