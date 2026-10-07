Turkish newspaper Milliyet reports that Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, president of the Turkish Football Federation, and his leadership body have already made the decision. There has still been no official confirmation.

Montella was already under pressure after the extremely disappointing World Cup in the summer, when Turkey, tipped by many as dark horses before the tournament, went out in the group stage after defeats to Australia (2-0) and Paraguay (1-0). Four defeats, some of them heavy, in the first four matches of the new Nations League season have now apparently made the Italian's exit inevitable.

His side first put in a respectable performance in the 1-0 defeat to France's star-studded team, but the criticism grew louder after the 4-1 defeat to Italy and the 3-0 loss in Belgium. On Monday, Turkey then also lost the return match against the Italians 3-1, leaving relegation from Nations League League A all but certain.

How did Vincenzo Montella react to the calls for his resignation in Turkey?

Turkish supporters were already calling for Montella to go around the time of the 3-0 defeat in Belgium, but the 52-year-old defended himself: "Statistically, it was an even game. At this level, you cannot afford to make mistakes. If you make them, the opponent does not forgive them," Montella explained, before saying with regard to the strong opponents: "Being in League A is a privilege and not a punishment. That is why we have to keep developing, give our best and keep working."

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He also said he did not want to "pay too much attention to the current criticism. With these players, we went back to the World Cup after 24 years and were promoted to League A." Montella replaced the German coach Stefan Kuntz, who had been dismissed shortly beforehand, in September 2023, and led Turkey to a World Cup for the first time since 2002. He also guided them to a strong Euro 2024, reaching the quarter-finals before a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands.

Who would succeed Montella with Turkey?

Expectations in Turkey had been high for the World Cup, given a manageable group featuring Australia, Paraguay and the USA, plus a top-class squad including Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) and Kenan Yildiz (Juventus Turin). That made the early exit even harder to take.

Montella's contract still runs until after Euro 2028, and the former striker had in fact been expected to lead Turkey to the next major tournament as well. If his dismissal is confirmed, it remains unclear who will replace him. The next matches are scheduled for mid-November, when Turkey first face Belgium at home and then France away in the final round of the Nations League group stage.