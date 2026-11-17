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What Julian Nagelsmann only truly achieved at the home European Championship is possible for Jürgen Klopp even on an ordinary Monday evening in November. Plus: a goosebumps moment for a Berlin boy and a winner who was almost overlooked amid the many highlights.

The rivalry between neighbours and the clash between Germany and the Netherlands gave the match an edge, as did the Nations League group standings . There was something at stake on the pitch and a little beyond it. But this cold Monday evening in Berlin in mid-November was a long way from the wider significance of a major tournament, especially one on home soil.

Still, the crowd was buzzing even before Germany’s exhilarating 5-0 victory . The Olympiastadion crackled, fans sang the anthem and anticipation built before kick-off. This Germany team can stir that kind of feeling on an ordinary November evening. They don't need a home European Championship to do it.

“When we came out, every single person was already happy – unless they were wearing an orange shirt. But everyone else really was on our side,” Germany coach Jürgen Klopp enthused about the atmosphere in the capital after the match, speaking to ARD. He deserves much of the credit. Klopp stirs emotions and brings people closer to the team without seeming to try. Perhaps that's precisely why it works.

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His predecessor Julian Nagelsmann needed the extraordinary circumstances of a home tournament to achieve something similar. In truth, tangible euphoria emerged during his nearly three-year tenure only around Euro 2024 in Germany. The sheer scale of the occasion almost generated the emotion by itself. Nagelsmann and his players rode the wave, played a good tournament and thrilled the public.

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It is hard to imagine a Nations League match in mid-November doing the same for Germany under Nagelsmann, whose coaching expertise is beyond question. So what does Klopp have that his predecessor lacked? Much of it comes down to how he makes people feel, something difficult to pin down. One difference does stand out: perhaps Nagelsmann sometimes seemed to lack the humility towards the job that Klopp projects so naturally.

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Their different stages of their coaching careers may help explain it. Nagelsmann sometimes appeared determined to give his team solutions for every situation at all costs, to win the match from the dugout and prove what a brilliant coach he is ( as Uli Hoeneß has pointed out ). Klopp tends to step back. He sets the direction but trusts his players to find solutions on the pitch rather than doubting them.

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For Nagelsmann, or so it sometimes seemed, the Germany job was too much the next rung on the career ladder. Since his first press conference, Klopp has given the impression that he neither needs nor wants to prove anything to anyone. He even stressed: “Jürgen Klopp has no career after the national team.”

That freedom from the fear of failure shapes his approach to the job. It also makes it easier to believe the 59-year-old when he says after the triumph over Oranje: “I coached three great clubs and could identify with them very easily. I loved working there, and now I have the great fortune to be able to work for my home country. What could be greater? There is nothing greater. And that is exactly how it felt.”

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Klopp shows greater humility towards the task in public. He knows how important it is to bring the whole country along and get them behind the team, and he makes that message feel personal: “This is a very special group at the moment. And I know you’ve heard that a few times before. Our responsibility now is to make that visible and keep it visible. We can’t change the world, but we can show a positive face. And we did that today. Everyone who was here today will go home with a smile,” the Germany coach said.

From playing on closed pitches to a first international goal at the place he longed to play: Derry Scherhant’s fairytale evening

Klopp also communicates more with his players than Nagelsmann did. Several players have said as much, from Niclas Füllkrug to Florian Wirtz. Above all, he strengthens their belief in their abilities instead of leaving them doubting themselves as they try to follow his instructions.

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“The lads are still surprising themselves too. Derry Scherhant surely didn’t think he could produce an international performance like that, in both directions,” he said of one of the stars against the Netherlands . Just a few months ago, the SC Freiburg attacker surely would not have expected to have four international appearances and a goal for Germany by the end of the year.

“What can I say? It couldn’t have gone better. It’s truly unbelievable, it was tremendous fun and I’m simply overjoyed,” Scherhant told ARD shortly after the final whistle. In the 41st minute, he dribbled towards Real Madrid defender Denzel Dumfries and shot towards the far corner. The ball flew into the net to put Germany ahead.

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Scherhant dropped to his knees and spread his arms towards the sky, visibly moved. Once the celebrating players had dispersed, he pointed firmly at the pitch, as if to say: this is my stadium, my city, my living room. “I once sat in the Olympiastadion with my best friend and said to him: ‘If I don’t play here one day, I’ve done something wrong.’ I just had the feeling that I had to stand down there one day,” the Berlin native recently revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

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At the time, playing in the Olympiastadion was still a distant prospect. That meant playing there for Hertha BSC, let alone Germany. “I know what it feels like not to play at youth level, to be overlooked,” Scherhant said of his development at a Germany press conference a few days ago.

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Hertha took no notice of him for a long time, so he tried to attract attention at smaller Berlin clubs. At Viktoria Berlin, for example, he regularly found himself on the bench with the under-17s. His dream of turning professional began to look more distant. Yet Scherhant kept working to improve. On top of club training, he spent hours on his technique, dribbling and finishing: “On the pitches at Tennis Borussia and Makkabi, we were constantly playing one-on-one or shooting at goal. I still love both to this day,” he explains.

During the coronavirus period, when he played for Tennis Borussia and later Berliner SC, closed pitches made that extra training difficult. “I climbed over the fence every day, dribbled and shot at goal again and again. As difficult as the coronavirus period was for everyone, it helped me enormously as a footballer,” he once told Sport Bild. “If the public order office was checking one pitch, we simply moved to the other – the facilities are right next to each other,” he told Sports Illustrated.

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A little later, at the start of his second under-19 season, the then 17-year-old made it to Hertha after all. “It meant a lot to me that I was still allowed to move to Hertha at such a late stage – I was the first player in 13 or 14 years to join the club only in his second under-19 year,” Scherhant said.

After stepping up to Hertha’s first team, he moved to Freiburg in 2025. His recent performances for Germany have made Scherhant not only an established Bundesliga player but, for now, a regular in the national team. Before the match at his Olympiastadion, he revealed that he had secured 50 tickets for family and friends.

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After those 90 minutes, he celebrated his 24th birthday belatedly. Scherhant nearly added a second or even a third goal, but hit the post twice. He kept taking on defenders, threatened the goal and occupied the Dutch back line throughout an outstanding display.

“Both of them can play, good heavens,” Klopp said in praise of Scherhant and his equally outstanding fellow winger Brajan Gruda. “But the work they put in, and had to put in today – it’s immense. And that’s what ultimately makes a team. Others can play football too. But in the end it’s about the passion and effort you put into it,” Klopp said, also praising the pair's work without the ball.

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A major Germany winner was almost overlooked amid the many highlights

Scherhant and Gruda lead the way, with Lennart Karl and Said El Mala, two more highly gifted players, behind them for the wide positions so important in Klopp’s system. The new Germany coach is unlocking potential that Nagelsmann could also have unlocked, but somehow did not commit himself sufficiently to doing so. Just a few months after the World Cup, when Leroy Sane was still a regular starter, another Germany opportunity for the Galatasaray star in the medium term feels a world away.

Philipp Treu has suddenly filled the problem position at right-back. He looked almost like an old hand against the Netherlands, showing remarkable reliability in only his fifth international. And the public debates about Joshua Kimmich’s best position that often caused friction under Nagelsmann? They have stopped. The captain has his place in central midfield and will stay there.

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Aleksandar Pavlovic partnered him in the midfield double pivot in both recent internationals, just as he does at FC Bayern. The 22-year-old can consider himself a major winner of this international window. Yet amid the highlights from Gruda, Scherhant and Florian Wirtz in the goal-filled display against Holland, his contribution went somewhat under the radar.

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As in the 3-1 win in Serbia, Pavlovic impressed on Monday evening in Berlin with his composure on the ball, intelligent passing, willingness to play forward and important runs without it. “For me, he has to be a leader because of the way he plays. He’s always moving, always trying to move the ball on cleanly,” said World Cup winner and ARD pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger in praise of Pavlovic.

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Schweinsteiger also highlighted the clever switches of play by the two holding midfielders, which brought the wide players into one-on-one situations. Pavlovic's part in the move for the goal that made it 5-0 stood out. At a throw-in midway inside his own half, he made himself available, spotted space on the opposite side and carried the ball forward. He then switched play back to the right for Gruda, who continued the move that produced the goal.

Klopp would have liked that passage of play. “Oh, he can play with the ball too,” he had said in special praise of Pavlovic at the press conference after the 2-0 home win over Serbia in early October. “Even if you may already be used to the lad playing like that. I haven’t known him for very long.”

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For now, Pavlovic has the edge over Felix Nmecha, who has also been in good form recently at Borussia Dortmund but has faced scrutiny, in the contest for the position alongside Kimmich. Klopp appears to have found part of his core, with the added benefit that the pair play together at club level. “He has vision, is strong in challenges and covers a lot of ground,” Schweinsteiger continued in his praise of Pavlovic, whom he also sees in a significant role: “For me, he’s a very important factor in the national team.”