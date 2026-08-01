Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has faced heavy criticism through pre-season, with the Senegal international a shadow of the player "the Boss" fans have known since he arrived. His slump has plunged the club into a tricky technical crisis at the worst possible moment.

The centre-back picked up a thigh injury in the closing weeks of last season, then returned to feature for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup. Since coming back, though, his form has raised serious question marks, both physically and technically.

A crisis in timing

The problem for Al-Hilal is not simply Koulibaly's dip in level. Time is the real enemy. With the new season looming, offloading him and bringing in a foreign defender of equal quality in the days left of the window has become near impossible.

Signing an international centre-back takes time: negotiations, medicals, then a spell to bed into the group. Al-Hilal cannot afford any of it with official fixtures fast approaching.

Inzaghi facing a difficult test

For Simone Inzaghi, the picture only darkens. The Italian had banked on Koulibaly's experience to marshal his back line. Now the defender's current form leaves the coach hunting for quick fixes, whether by reshaping the defensive system or handing chances to others.

The local alternatives, meanwhile, do not look ready to carry the load in a campaign that promises fierce domestic and continental battles. Keeping Koulibaly at this level has become a genuine worry inside the club.

Al-Hilal may ultimately have to gamble on him rediscovering his form once the season kicks off, because replacing him has never looked harder.

Should the Senegalese fail to rediscover his spark in a hurry, "the Boss" could be staring at one of their most difficult defensive crises before a ball has even been kicked.