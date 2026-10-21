Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-2 in a thriller in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, yet the French club spent the night anxiously awaiting the diagnosis of an injury to Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia limped off the Parc des Princes pitch after a heavy collision with Barcelona's Xavi Espart. According to "Foot Mercato", the clash has sparked serious fears of a cruciate ligament tear.

The Paris winger dropped to the turf clutching his knee. The images told their own story. Substituted in the 59th minute, the Georgian was in severe pain and could not even put his foot on the ground.

Early signs offered little comfort. "Foot Mercato" cited "L'Equipe" in reporting that the initial examinations carried out after the match had alarmed those close to the player, who now fear a cruciate ligament tear in his knee.

Several people close to the Georgian international voiced their concern over that scenario on Tuesday evening. No final diagnosis has been reached, and the Paris Saint-Germain management prefer to wait for the results of further examinations before saying anything publicly.

An MRI scan is scheduled for Wednesday to pinpoint the exact nature of the injury and how long he could be sidelined.

Confirmation of a cruciate ligament tear would be a hammer blow for coach Luis Enrique and his side. Such an injury would keep Kvaratskhelia off the pitch for several months, casting serious doubt over his involvement in the rest of the season.



