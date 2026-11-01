Refereeing decisions in the clash between Real Madrid and Racing Santander are back at the centre of controversy. "Defensa Central", a website close to the Spanish club, has revealed protests inside the Real Madrid camp over a penalty not given to Yan Diomande, just minutes before the spot-kick awarded to Kylian Mbappé that sparked widespread objections.
The incident came in the fifth minute. Diomande drove in from the left into the penalty area and delivered a cross before hitting the ground after being tripped. Referee Munuera Montero waved play on, and the Video Assistant Referee did not step in to review it.
Diomande picked up an injury from the contact and stayed down on the pitch for several minutes. His situation never drew the attention handed to Mbappé's penalty in the 11th minute, from which Real Madrid opened the scoring on their way to a 3-0 win.
Racing protested furiously against Mbappé's penalty, arguing the contact on the French forward was not enough to bring him down. In return, "Defensa Central" saw the ignored trip on Diomande minutes earlier as another call that should have gone the way of the Spanish club.
Real Madrid cite the Camavinga and Budimir incident
The objection did not stop at Diomande. The website recalled a previous situation Real Madrid faced, when a penalty was awarded against them for Eduardo Camavinga's challenge on forward Budimir at the El Sadar stadium two seasons ago, in a match the Spanish club lost.
Both situations looked similar, the website argued, questioning why the Camavinga incident brought a penalty while the challenge on Diomande against Racing was waved away. Real Madrid's official channel, it noted, once again shone a light on that incident to compare the two decisions.
"Defensa Central" concluded that the row over Mbappé's penalty should not, in its view, overshadow the Diomande incident before it. The match saw a penalty awarded in favour of Real Madrid, while another was denied to the same team beforehand.
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