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TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-RACING SANTANDER-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A Madrid-based website has responded firmly to the controversy over Mbappé's penalty: "Didn't you see what happened two seasons ago?"

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

What's the story?

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Refereeing decisions in the clash between Real Madrid and Racing Santander have landed back in the spotlight. The website "Defensa Central", close to the Spanish club, revealed protests inside the Real Madrid camp over the failure to award a penalty for Yan Diomande, minutes before the penalty handed to Kylian Mbappé that sparked wide objections.

According to the website, the incident came in the 5th minute. Diomande drove in from the left into the box and sent over a cross before going down under a trip. Referee Munuera Montero waved play on, and the video assistant referee did not intervene to review it.

Diomande picked up an injury from the contact and stayed down for several minutes. The incident drew nowhere near the attention given to the penalty awarded to Mbappé in the 11th minute, from which Real Madrid opened the scoring on their way to a clean 3-0 win.

Racing protested strongly against Mbappé's penalty, arguing the contact on the French striker was not enough to bring him down. "Defensa Central" saw it differently, viewing the ignored trip on Diomande minutes earlier as another refereeing call that should have gone the Spanish club's way.

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Real Madrid cite the Camavinga and Budimir incident

The website did not stop at Diomande. It dug up an earlier case involving Real Madrid, when a penalty was awarded against them following a tackle by Eduardo Camavinga on striker Budimir at the "El Sadar" stadium two seasons ago, in a match the Spanish club lost.

Both cases looked similar, the website argued, questioning why the penalty was given for the Camavinga incident while the tackle on Diomande against Racing went ignored. It also noted that Real Madrid's official channel had resurfaced that incident to compare the two decisions.

"Defensa Central" concluded that the controversy over Mbappé's penalty should not, in its view, bury the Diomande incident that preceded it. The match, it argued, produced one penalty awarded in favour of Real Madrid and another denied to the same team moments earlier.

Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star, hit back at his recent disappointments against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, as well as his failure to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. He delivered an exceptional display against Deportivo Alavés, scoring twice and setting up another, confirming his ability to rediscover his sparkle and keep up his distinguished numbers in the Catalan club's shirt.

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