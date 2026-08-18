A Madrid-based journalist laments Rodri and shocks Barcelona: the real star is right there with you!

Edu Aguirre has criticised Barcelona's signing of Rodri Hernández, arguing the deal was unnecessary for the Catalan side and warning that the Spanish midfielder's arrival could come at the expense of Marc Bernal, one of the club's brightest rising talents.

Speaking on "El Chiringuito", Aguirre admitted he would have liked to see Rodri in a Real Madrid shirt. His objection, though, was not about the player's level. It was about Barcelona spending a huge sum to strengthen a position where he believes they already have plenty of options.

The journalist, who is close to Real Madrid, added: "I wanted to see Rodri in Madrid, he is a good player and I would have liked to see him there, but I have no doubt that Barcelona signed him to take him away from Madrid."

Aguirre reckons Barcelona's board, led by Joan Laporta, wanted the deal to score points with the fans, especially after the club's stalled pursuit of Julián Álvarez. Bringing in Rodri, he noted, cost close to 80 million euros.

He put it bluntly: "After the mockery he faces over Julián Álvarez, and he knows he will not go to Barcelona, Laporta said: I will win easy applause from the fans." At the same time, he took aim at the size of the outlay.

Bernal is where Aguirre's sharpest criticism lands. The young Barcelona player, he believes, has the quality to fill Rodri's role, and signing the Spain star could squeeze his minutes on the pitch.

"I think he is a good player, but for me he is unnecessary," Aguirre said, before turning to Bernal. "Marc Bernal is a star, Marc Bernal is from Barcelona. He will cover him, he plays in the same position. I love this player."

A scenario that could rattle the dressing room followed, as the journalist questioned what happens when both players are fit at once: "Rodri arrived and Bernal went to the bench. Was that necessary, Rodri? Why did Barcelona sign him for 80 million euros?"

For all his complaints about the decision, Aguirre never doubted Rodri's ability. The midfielder ranks among the world's best in his position, and Hansi Flick is banking on him to add strength, experience and stability to Barcelona's engine room.

Barcelona wrapped up the Rodri deal for 76.5 million euros, 60 million fixed and 16.5 million in variables. That makes the player one of the club's biggest investments of the current window.

So the debate is not about Rodri's value as a player. It is about the price of the deal and what it means for Bernal's future. Flick now boasts a world-class option in midfield, yet he must also protect one of the most promising talents Barcelona are counting on for the years ahead.