A loyal servant of the game: Legendary Furman leaves SuperSport United

The South Africa international has ended his five-year relationship with Matsatsantsa and here's why it would be difficult to forget him

Dean Furman has left SuperSport United and South African football to be with his family in the United Kingdom after five consecutive seasons in the .

The 31-year-old is waiting for his first child in the next few weeks, and while he would have liked to stay longer in and continue making waves, he had to make the difficult decision by choosing between his family and the sport he has loved and excelled in since a young age.

He leaves the country as a legend and a loyal servant of the game.

Goal takes a look at his glittering career as a tribute to his contribution to South African football over the past five years.

Who is Furman and when did SA first know about him?

Furman was born in Cape Town on June 22, 1988, but his family relocated to when he was five in 1993. He holds a Degree in Sports Science.

South Africans fans first heard about Furman in 2008 when he was called up for the Bafana Bafana squad for an international friendly against .

However, the then-20-year-old midfielder didn't feature in the match and it would take him four years to return to the national team and make his international debut.

Gordon Igesund brought Furman back into the Bafana Bafana fold in 2012, handing him a run in a 1-0 loss to in September 2012.

Three days later, Bafana played a friendly against Mozambique, and the tough-tackling midfielder scooped his first man of the match in the gold and green colours of South Africa, and since then, Furman never looked and needed an introduction to the country's fans whenever he was on the pitch.

Which teams did Furman play for in the UK?

Furman began his youth career at Radlett at a very young age before catching the eye of 's youth scouts as a 15-year-old in 2003.

He was part of Chelsea's youth squad for three years until he turned 18 in 2006, but after realising his chances of breaking into the first team were slim at the time, Furman moved on and joined Glasgow Rangers where he played for two seasons in their reserve team before being promoted.

His professional football career at Glasgow Rangers kicked started in 2008, but he struggled for game time in his first season, making just a single appearance for the club.

Toward the end of the transfer window he was loaned out to League Two side Bradford City where he featured prominently that season.

Oldham Athletic were then impressed with Furman's performances and they came knocking for his signature at the end of the 2008/09 season, signing him from Rangers for the next four seasons.

He would then leave Athletic for greener pastures in 2013, joining Doncaster Rovers on loan for the second half of the 2012/13 season.

Rovers made the move permanent at the end of that season, offering the South Africa international a two-year deal between 2013 and 2015.

Despite being offered an extension by Doncaster in 2015, Furman rejected it for a move to SuperSport United who he joined at the start of the 2015/16 season.

How many games did Furman play at SuperSport?

Furman leaves Matsatsantsa having featured 155 times for them across all competitions during his five-year stay.

He played in 119 league games since making his debut in 2015. He scored four goals and registered a single assist in the league.

The 31-year-old went on to play in 12 MTN8 and 12 Nedbank Cup matches for the Tshwane giants - scoring just once across the two Cup competitions.

Furman would then add 10 more Telkom Knockout Cup matches under his belt and two appearances in the Caf Confederation Cup.

How many Bafana Bafana caps did Furman win?

After being introduced to the nation in 2008, and making his debut in 2012, Furman went on to play 56 times for Bafana Bafana.

He won his 50th Bafana cap against Libya on March 19, 2019 - the game which his team won to secure a place at the 2019 Afcon finals.

One of Furman's highlights was to play every minute of Bafana's group stage matches at the 2015 Afcon finals in Equatorial Guinea - but prior to that, he was made captain by Shakes Mashaba in a match against Sudan in Durban.

Furman has four international goals to his name.

Which trophies did Furman win with SuperSport?

Furman wasn't fortunate to win the league title with the Tshwane giants.

His first trophy with SuperSport was the Nedbank Cup in 2016 and this was followed by another Nedbank Cup in 2017.

The midfield kingpin also has two MTN8 gold medals won with SuperSport in 2017 and 2019.

Overall, the Cape Town-born player reached a whopping seven Cup finals since returning to South Africa - including the Caf Confederation Cup and MTN8 finals in 2017 and 2018 respectively.