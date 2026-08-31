Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has made his position clear on the possibility of his team-mate and compatriot Cody Gakpo moving to Manchester City before the close of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are in ongoing talks over a move for Gakpo, who is valued at around 80 million pounds.

According to The Athletic, City have emerged as Gakpo's preferred destination after Tottenham Hotspur also registered their interest.

Bradley Barcola is undergoing a medical at Liverpool to complete his move from Paris Saint-Germain. Even so, the Reds will not let Gakpo leave in the next 48 hours unless they can sign another winger before the window shuts.

Asked whether he wanted Gakpo to stay, Van Dijk told reporters after Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Nottingham: "What do you think? He's a top-class player. I think we should keep our quality players."

The Dutch defender continued: "We'll see what the next few days bring. I want him to stay not just because he's a top-class player, but also because he's a friend of mine. He's very important to us."

On Barcola, Van Dijk was full of enthusiasm, insisting the France international's arrival proves Liverpool can still lure the best players in the world.

"He's a good player, and he has pace," he said. "I remember a goal he scored against Chelsea in the Champions League last season. If he comes here, he'll be welcomed with open arms."

He added: "I don't think there's any doubt that a club like Liverpool is a very attractive destination for very good players. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We all know we're going through something of a transitional phase. Either you want to be part of it or you don't."

He stressed: "Adding quality to the squad always makes a difference. We'll see what the next few days bring. After Tuesday, we have to fight for everything without any regrets."

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