A lifeline for Real Madrid? Arsenal revive their interest in Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is back on Arsenal's radar. The development could hand the Spanish club a chance to rethink the future of one of its most prominent stars, with the Brazilian's form dropping noticeably this season.

Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol revealed on the programme "El Chiringuito" that Arsenal are interested in signing Vinicius and studying a possible move. They face a financial obstacle, though, tied to the salary cap, which may force them to sell a number of players to free up the space needed to get the deal done.

Real Madrid's hierarchy have not received any official offer so far, Pedrerol stressed. Nor are there guarantees over the player's desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, whether in January or next summer.

Longstanding interest left incomplete by the renewal

This interest is nothing new. The English club moved strongly to sign Vinicius last summer, when his contract renewal talks with Real Madrid had stalled.

Reports last August revealed that Arsenal placed the Brazilian at the top of their list to bolster the attack. Sporting director Andrea Berta even made contact with the player's entourage, and the club's representatives relayed a message to Vinicius: the project led by Mikel Arteta could be built around him.

Spanish newspaper "AS" went further still. Arteta personally took charge of the move, they confirmed, telling the player how important he was to Arsenal's project. The club were prepared to make an offer that could reach 150 million euros.

Real Madrid ended the debate on 6 August. They announced the renewal of Vinicius's contract until June 2032, slamming the door on any departure and closing one of the summer's most prominent transfer stories.

Did Real Madrid err in holding on to Vinicius?

Here lies the paradox. The renewal was not followed by the improvement everyone expected. Vinicius is instead going through a very difficult period, his attacking effectiveness down, much of his usual ability to dribble and make the difference gone. That has turned him into a target for questions and criticism over whether he deserves the status he holds within the team.

The comparison with newcomer Yan Diomande has only deepened the Brazilian's troubles. The Ivorian winger delivered outstanding performances while Vinicius sat out through suspension, scoring and creating goals, and he has thrown himself forward as a genuine rival for the left-wing spot.

An opportunity to salvage the situation or just interest?

Arsenal's interest could give Real Madrid a chance to re-evaluate Vinicius's future, especially if his level keeps dropping and Diomande keeps shining. But the path to a deal will not be easy.

Both Real Madrid and the player would need to agree, and on top of that Arsenal face a financial problem that may force them to sacrifice some of their squad. That's according to Pedrerol, who says the club need to sell players to free up room in the salary cap.