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A legal expert answers: does Al-Ahly have the right to file a complaint against Yaisle and Newcastle before FIFA?

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M. Jaissle
Al Ahli
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Germany
Saudi Arabia
England

The German coach decided to leave suddenly.

A legal expert has revealed the extent of Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia's right to file a complaint against German coach Matthias Jaissle, the club's current head coach, before the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), over his sudden departure.

Jaissle handed in his resignation as Al-Ahli boss yesterday, Thursday, according to press reports, with the aim of leading Newcastle United next season and succeeding their former manager Eddie Howe.

Legal expert Ahmed Al-Shaikhi took to his personal account on X, where he wrote: "Al-Ahli club has the right to begin legal proceedings against the coach and Newcastle before FIFA, and its chances of success are very high."

He went on: "This is not theorising, it has actually happened in many cases, one of them with a club in Roshn, whose coach suddenly moved to Europe, and after the legal notices we succeeded in signing a settlement that enabled the Saudi club to obtain compensation and direct concessions."

Jaissle spent three seasons with Al-Ahli after taking over from South African Pitso Mosimane in 2023. He led the team to two AFC Champions League Elite titles and ended a nine-year wait for the Saudi Super Cup.

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