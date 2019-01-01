A-League Review: Newcastle Jets end on a high, Victory bounce back

Newcastle Jets rounded off their A-League campaign with a win over Sydney FC, while Ola Toivonen was on target for Melbourne Victory.

Newcastle Jets claimed just a second win over Sydney FC in 19 A-League games as they cruised to a 2-0 home victory to end their campaign on a high.

Carrying on their form from a rampant 6-1 win over Brisbane Roar last time out, the Jets took the lead when Ben Kantarovski capitalised on a mistake by Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne shortly before half-time.

Dimitri Petratos had taken the corner that led to the Jets' opener, and he helped himself to a third goal in four league games to put the hosts out of sight after the interval.

While Ernie Merrick's side will finish seventh, five points shy of the play-off spots, second-place Sydney will switch focus to an A-League semi-final, as well as an AFC clash with Ulsan.

Elsewhere, Melbourne Victory bounced back from their defeat at Adelaide United by beating Western Sydney Wanderers 1-0 - Ola Toivonen's powerful header giving them a timely boost ahead of the play-offs.