Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat insists Amakhosi have been playing well but a lack of luck has cost them at crucial points.

Chiefs have won once after World Cup break

Amakhosi have lost last three PSL games

Billiat searches for an explanation behind poor results

WHAT HAPPENED: Billiat was commenting on the poor run of results posted by Chiefs in their recent Premier Soccer League matches.

Amakhosi have won just one top-flight game out of the four played after the Fifa World Cup.

The Zimbabwean insists the Glamour Boys have been playing well on the pitch, just that luck has not been on their side.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think we are doing most of the things correctly. I think it is just a lack of luck," Billiat told MLFM Radio.

"We just need the ball to cross over the line. Otherwise, if you look at the performances that we’ve been producing in the last couple of games, you can tell that we are a team that wants to achieve something.

"Those performances deserve to get something positive. But we stay strong, we keep pushing and when luck is on our side on the day, it will stay with us for a long time."

BackpagePix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi have conceded six goals in their last PSL three games, scoring none in the process.

It is for the above reason coach Arthur Zwane signed 22-year-old Congolese striker Christian Saile Basomboli. The youngster received his work permit and is ready to make his debut for the Soweto-based team.

Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs are now targeting finishing behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to play in the Caf Champions League.

They are currently placed sixth with 24 points, 28 less than Downs who have played three games more.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will be playing Royal AM on Sunday hoping to end their losing streak.