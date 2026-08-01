An Italian club are pushing hard to sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Al-Ittihad in the current summer transfer window, according to press reports.

Diaby has impressed throughout pre-season, both technically and physically, answering the criticism that came his way at the end of last term.

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Al-Ittihad have received a 40 million euro offer from Inter Milan for Diaby, according to media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairi.

The club's management are weighing the bid from every angle, both technical and administrative, before deciding on the player's future.

This isn't the first time Inter have come calling. They tried to prise Diaby away last summer, but Al-Ittihad turned them down and dug in to keep him, even though the player was open to a move.