A historic twist handed Saudi Arabia the Gulf Cup against the UAE

The UAE's defeat to Saudi Arabia in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", was no ordinary fall at the final hurdle. It deepened a strange historical paradox that has haunted the UAE whenever the tournament lands on Saudi soil.

Saudi Arabia settled the final 2-0, crowned champions in front of their own fans. Another chapter in a story of results that have never favoured the UAE whenever they travel to Saudi Arabia for the Gulf Cup.

The UAE do not know the road to victory in Saudi Arabia

The paradox stretches back across four previous editions of the Gulf Cup staged in Saudi Arabia. In those tournaments the UAE lost three matches against the hosts and drew one. Not a single win.

Those numbers loomed over the Gulf 27 final. The UAE walked out hoping to shatter the run and lift the title at the hosts' expense, only to run straight into history once again.

Read also: A Greek mind lifts the curse: How did Donis break the gold jinx with Saudi Arabia?

With the final whistle, Gulf 27 became the fifth edition in Saudi Arabia in which the UAE failed to win. A paradox that began years ago gained a fresh, painful chapter.

Saudi Arabia write the most important chapter

This was no group-stage dead rubber or fleeting encounter. It came at the cruellest possible moment, the UAE and Saudi Arabia meeting in the final, on Saudi soil, among Saudi supporters.

Saudi Arabia pounced. A 2-0 win settled the title and confirmed the clear historical edge they hold over the UAE at home, with the visitors' misfortune turning into yet another ingredient in the hosts' coronation.

Victory in Gulf 27 did more than beat the UAE. It capped a run spanning five editions, leaving Saudi Arabia the stage, once again, for one of the most intriguing paradoxes in the history of the UAE's Gulf Cup campaigns.