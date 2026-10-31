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FBL-ESP-LIGA-LEVANTE-ATLETICOAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

A historic night, Simeone: Atletico Madrid light up La Liga and climb to the top

D. Simeone
A. Grimaldo
Levante vs Atletico Madrid
Levante
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Argentina
Spain

Aragonés is no longer alone

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This was more than just a win. Atletico Madrid climbed to the summit of La Liga and handed their Argentine coach Diego Simeone the chance to write a new page in the competition's history, his side piling up points and reaching a record that puts him level with one of the legends of Spanish coaching.

Atletico Madrid saw off hosts Levante 2-0 on Saturday evening at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium, in the eleventh round of La Liga.

The win took Simeone's men to 28 points and, for now, top spot in the table, a point clear of Barcelona on 27. The Catalans, though, have a match in hand. Levante stayed stuck on 10 points, sitting sixteenth.

Those three points carried far more than a shift in the standings. They delivered a historic milestone for Simeone, who drew level with Luis Aragones as the coach with the most wins in La Liga history.

Next matches
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ATM

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03 Nov 2026

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Simeone has racked up 345 wins across 565 matches in La Liga, against 123 draws and 98 defeats, matching Aragones, who managed 344 wins across 756 games. The figures speak to the Argentine's remarkable consistency over his years at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico opened the scoring through Alejandro Grimaldo, the Spanish full-back pouncing on a mix-up in the Levante box after Baena fed the ball in from the left.

Olasagasti failed to clear his lines, and the ball dropped to Grimaldo. He took a touch to control it before lashing a powerful left-footed strike from a tight angle into the top left corner, a superb finish to put his side ahead.

The numbers lay bare Grimaldo's attacking worth this season. He has had a hand in six goals in La Liga 2026-2027, with four goals and two assists, making him the defender with the most goal contributions in the competition so far.

Giuliano Simeone doubled the lead after the break. Atletico worked an organised move down the right through Baena, who carried the ball forward before threading a precise pass to his team-mate.

Giuliano burst clear of Nacho Perez with sheer pace, collected the ball inside the area and needed only two touches to round goalkeeper Ryan and roll it home, settling the contest.

So Atletico Madrid left with a priceless win and a place at the top of La Liga. The biggest winner, though, was Simeone, now level with Aragones and on the brink of claiming the record outright as the coach with the most wins in the competition's history.

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