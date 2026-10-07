Carlos Queiroz has slammed the door on Wydad. The Portuguese, who recently managed Ghana, turned down the Moroccan club after one of their officials made contact with his agent.

Queiroz is a free agent after parting ways by mutual consent with Ghana. Poor results at the start of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations ended his spell in charge.

Kooora learned earlier that he had opened serious talks with the Bahrain Football Association over the Bahrain national team job at the 2027 Asian Cup next January, following the dismissal of former Croatian boss Dragan Talajic.

But Queiroz isn't the only name on Bahrain's shortlist. Reports suggest Bosnia's Vladimir Petkovic and Spain's Felix Sanchez are also in the running.

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Moroccan reports a few days ago claimed Wydad had lined up Queiroz to succeed his compatriot Sergio Pablo Brito. Yet Kooora understands the club made no serious move until the past few hours.

Tadeu Martins, the Portuguese's agent, told Kooora on Wednesday: "Wydad are interested in signing Queiroz, but the coach is looking to feature in the World Cup for the sixth time in his career, and to become the first coach to take part in six different editions of the World Cup."

"Therefore, coaching a national team is a priority for him at this stage of his career," he added.

Only two coaches have ever taken part in five World Cups: Queiroz and Serbia's Bora Milutinovic. He led his home nation in 2010, then took charge of Iran in 2014, 2018 and 2022, before rounding off the run with Ghana in 2026.

Land a new national team job for the 2030 World Cup, hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, and Queiroz would set an unprecedented record.