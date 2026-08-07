Tunisia international Ellyes Skhiri has been linked with a move to a La Liga club this summer, with the Spanish side looking to strengthen in more than one position while Eintracht Frankfurt search for an exit for the player before his contract expires next season.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Sevilla continue to work on several fronts in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Signing an out-and-out striker remains the top priority, and negotiations are ongoing to land Ruben Vargas. Other names, though, are still being linked with the Andalusian club to bolster various positions.

German reports point to Sevilla's interest in Skhiri, with the Tunisian midfielder now a candidate to leave Frankfurt. His contract runs out at the end of next season.

Sevilla are also negotiating to bring in Giorgi Kochorashvili for midfield, and the Tunisian would arrive as a complementary addition to that deal.

"Sky Sport Germany" report that Frankfurt have frozen the player out. They strengthened their midfield by signing Rafael Onyedika and now want to trim their squad.

Skhiri featured for Tunisia at the last World Cup, playing all three group-stage matches.

With the start of the Spanish season approaching, the need to sign strikers only grows. Sevilla kick off their campaign in eight days by hosting Rayo Vallecano at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, giving coach Garcia Plaza precious days to work with any new arrivals.

The Andalusian side play their final friendly of the summer tomorrow at 3:30pm, against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, before returning to Seville.