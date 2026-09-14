Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed a big surprise in the contract of Uruguayan Ronald Araujo, the Barcelona defender on loan to Liverpool.

Araujo joined Liverpool last summer on loan from Barcelona after his role in Hansi Flick's plans dwindled.

Plenty of reports had denied that any buy option clause existed in the loan deal, insisting the player's fate would rest in Barcelona's hands after the current season.

Romano tells a different story. Liverpool hold a 55 million euro option to sign Araujo permanently next summer, correcting those previous reports that claimed no such clause existed.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano said: "There is a buy option clause for Liverpool, and its value is 55 million euros."

He rated it one of the most underrated deals of the summer, adding: "Liverpool are very happy with signing Ronald Araujo."

The Uruguayan has wasted little time becoming a key man at Anfield, impressing at centre-back and right-back since arriving on loan.

Barcelona are expected to sanction a permanent sale next year, with Araujo's standing having slipped under Flick before his departure.

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