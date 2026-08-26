Sport Bild has revealed more details of the 19-year-old's contract extension, which, according to the report, could soon boost his bank balance again through several factors.

Shortly after the surprise U-turn was announced, word emerged that El Mala's contract, which now runs until 2031, does not contain a release clause. His salary is said to have doubled to around three million euros. He has also been handed the No.10 shirt, just as Lukas Podolski once was. According to Sport Bild, though, even more money will head the player's way sooner or later.

According to the report, El Mala's mother Sabrina, who led the negotiations over her son's future this summer and also turned down FC Brentford despite an agreement between the two clubs, negotiated a five per cent sell-on clause. That means if a club puts 50 million euros on the table next summer, the sum FC demanded as a fixed fee, El Mala and his family would pocket 2.5 million euros. If the fee reaches 100 million euros, which cannot be ruled out given the Premier League's spending power for attacking talents like him, that figure would rise to five million euros.

Will Said El Mala be allowed to leave 1. FC Cologne next summer?

Sporting managing director Thomas Kessler firmly rejected rumours that Cologne would not stand in his way if a top club came calling next summer. Speaking on the sidelines of the cup match against Würzburger Kickers (2-1), he said: "It is characterised by trust. All the talks were characterised by trust. And in the end there is no gentleman's agreement in this case either - and no release clause either." But if an adequate offer arrives, a departure just one year after the contract extension cannot be ruled out.

The player's side also secured a kind of signing bonus worth 500,000 euros, as the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger reported a few days ago, although it will not be paid out in one go as usual. Instead, it will be paid in every year that El Mala wears the Cologne shirt. Further income could come through a private contract with FC main sponsor REWE. The company, whose chief Lionel Souque sits on the Billy Goats' supervisory board, has apparently signed a private deal with El Mala.

Sport Bild say the plan is to market the teenager as prominently as Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller, provided he becomes a Germany international. If El Mala avoids injury around the start of the season, that could already happen during the next international break. In mid-September, new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp will announce his first squad. El Mala was already considered a candidate for Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad, but in the end nothing came of it. Above all, people could not understand why, after Lennart Karl's injury, Nagelsmann called up midfielder Assan Ouedraogo rather than El Mala for the winger.

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Why did Said El Mala not move to Borussia Dortmund?

Becoming a Germany international would also drive up his market value, something Borussia Dortmund were of course well aware of. That was also why they were prepared to make El Mala a record transfer. Including bonus payments, more than 50 million euros were on the table, according to consistent media reports. Cologne turned it down, though, because they insisted on a fixed fee of 50 million euros. Leipzig then tried to sign El Mala as the successor to Yan Diomande, but FC again refused to budge. RB allegedly even offered slightly more than Borussia Dortmund, yet Cologne still vetoed the move.

He can also continue to enjoy the company of his brother Malek, who has so far played for the second team. His contract is also said to have been extended early until 2031 as part of the agreement, meaning the siblings are still only available as a double package, which is also said to be a major factor in the exceptional talent's future planning.