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Al Hilal v Al Gharafa - AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

A harsh punishment on the way? The AFC contacts Al-Hilal over Somerville's sending-off against Al-Gharafa

Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa
Al Hilal
Al-Gharafa
AFC Champions League Elite
C. Summerville
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Netherlands

He was shown the red card after his clash with Ismaël Bennacer

  Al-Hilal have received a letter from the Asian Football Confederation's disciplinary committee, requesting an explanation of the circumstances behind Crysencio Summerville's red card against Qatar's Al-Gharafa in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

The clash flared in the 32nd minute between the Saudi club's Summerville and Ismael Bennacer, who was making his Al-Gharafa debut.

Summerville sparked it. He grabbed Al-Gharafa's Abdulrahman Al-Rashidi by the shirt and shoved him to the ground off the pitch.

As players rushed in to break things up, Bennacer waded in and yanked the Al-Hilal man forcefully by his head, triggering a mass melee.

Out came the red card, shown straight to Summerville. Once tempers had cooled, the referee returned to dismiss Bennacer with one of his own.

Saudi newspaper "Okaz" reported on Tuesday that Summerville's absence for Al-Hilal's next tournament fixture against Qatar's Al-Sadd is already confirmed through the automatic one-match ban. The penalty could yet stretch by two further matches once the final disciplinary report from the referee and the AFC is issued.

Summerville launched his professional career at Feyenoord in the Netherlands. Spells at Leeds United and West Ham followed before he joined Al-Hilal.

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