Press reports have shed light on where Al-Hilal's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville stand ahead of their side's next Saudi Roshn League clash with Al-Taawoun.

Al-Hilal head to Buraidah on Saturday to face Al-Taawoun at their stadium in the seventh round of the competition.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Bounou's chances of featuring have grown slim after the injury he picked up recently.

The goalkeeper sustained a hamstring injury before Monday's clash with Neom at Kingdom Arena in the sixth round. Mohammed Al-Owais deputised in his place but couldn't stop the team slipping to a 2-0 defeat.

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Whether Bounou travels with the Al-Hilal delegation to Al-Qassim remains uncertain after the treatment sessions he underwent on Wednesday. The final call is set to come in the last training session before departure.

Summerville, by contrast, is ready to play against Al-Taawoun after shaking off the injury he suffered in that same clash with Neom.

"Arriyadiyah" reported that the Dutch winger's muscular complaint is minor, leaving him fit to take his place in the side as normal.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, sit top of the Saudi League table on 15 points, ahead of Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah in second and third respectively on goal difference.