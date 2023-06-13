'A good Percy Tau is very important for Bafana Bafana' - Broos makes demands from Al Ahly star

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has challenged Percy Tau after the Al Ahly attacker’s lackluster performances in his last few national team games.

Tau has missed a couple of Bafana camps

This has got the Belgian worried before

Broos now challenges the Al Ahly star

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau has not scored for South Africa since March 2021 in an international career that has, however, been interrupted by injuries which have been a concern for Broos. Since scoring against Ghana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Tau has gone to play seven national team games but without scoring.

While failing to find the back of the net for Bafana, the 29-year-old has been performing well for Al Ahly, including being arguably the best performer in the Caf Champions League. That has got Broos worried and the Belgian wants Tau to take his club form into the national team.

WHAT BROOS SAID: “I know that they [Tau and Al Ahly] won yesterday [Sunday] and they’ll be celebrating, that’s normal, but I know that when he arrives tomorrow evening, he’ll be ready. I know that he will perform with Bafana Bafana,” Broos said as per Sowetan Live.

“He knows also that what we saw from him in recent months in Bafana, was not his level, certainly not. I am very happy with what he has done in recent months with Al Ahly and I am looking forward to seeing him doing it with us.

“What I know about Percy is that when he comes to the national team he wants to perform but he wasn’t ready to perform one year ago with all the injuries and he also didn’t play as much as he should. When he played, he’d be four, five weeks out injured. And every time when he came to the national team, he’d just returned from an injury, so he wasn’t ready.

“I said that I hope that one day he leaves Al Ahly and goes to a team where he is going to play because he’s very important for us. A good Percy Tau is very important for Bafana Bafana. So, what I see now in the last few months is a standard player... he’s always playing and he plays well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Broos’ side host Morocco in a 2023 Afcon qualifier on Saturday, Tau is arguably the current Bafana player with the biggest profile and that makes him shoulder a massive weight of expectations.

For a team that used to boast of players in the Premier League and other big leagues, the Bafana squad is now dominated by Premier Soccer League players as well as those with low-profile clubs in Europe and Major League Soccer.

This is in contrast to Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who will arrive in South Africa with a group of players plying their trade in the world’s biggest leagues while also confident after their historical run at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

They provide another big test for Broos' men who have struggled against more established opponents but the Belgian says even if they beat the World Cup semi-finalists, it does not mean they will be world-beaters.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? Much is expected from the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker when Bafana take on Morocco on Saturday and he is expected to join Bafana camp on Tuesday.