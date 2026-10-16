Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

A golden opportunity: the Clasico is Diomande's weapon to push Vinicius out of Mourinho's plans

Y. Diomande
Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
Barcelona
J. Mourinho
LaLiga
Champions League
Côte d’Ivoire
Brazil
Spain
Portugal

An anticipated test against Barcelona

Real Madrid must find a new solution on the left wing. Vinicius Junior's four-match suspension hands Yan Diomande a golden opportunity to prove he deserves a starting role.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Diomande is the leading candidate to fill the role. He had already begun stealing the spotlight from Vinicius before the controversial incident in which the Brazilian grabbed the hair of Villarreal's Saliba in shocking fashion.

With the path now cleared, Diomande can stake his claim on the left wing, his preferred position, and start justifying the 146 million euros Real Madrid paid to sign him.

One goal and one assist so far. That is the 19-year-old's return, but his minutes have been creeping up, and plenty of voices have started calling for him to replace Vinicius in the starting line-up.

The Clasico: the perfect chance to prove himself

More playing time is coming his way than anyone expected, barring any fresh developments. The Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on 25 October offers Diomande the ideal stage to show what he can do, with matches against Sevilla, Racing and Valencia also waiting.

Real Madrid's calculations have entered a new phase. The fans don't get a vote here. Mourinho does, and he will have to settle his position.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google