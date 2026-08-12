Barcelona doubt they can land Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez this window, and they've already turned towards an alternative.

The Catalans are hunting for options beyond the Argentine. According to journalist Gerard Romero, who is close to Barcelona, sporting director Deco has already met the representative of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

Deco sat down last week with Alejandro Camano, Martinez's agent, to discuss the situation and future of the Inter striker.

Should the pursuit of Julian Alvarez collapse, the Italian side's captain sits among Barcelona's leading options.

Alvarez tops the Catalan club's priorities. But the difficulty and cost of that deal are forcing them to look elsewhere.

For Deco and Hansi Flick, both keen to sign a top-class striker, Martinez represents an excellent solution.

At 28, the Argentine international has been on Barcelona's radar for years. He still holds huge appeal in Catalonia, thanks to his finishing and his ability to feed the flow of play.