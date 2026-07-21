Lamine Yamal has revealed what Lionel Messi told him after the 2026 World Cup final, the match that saw La Roja crowned champions at Argentina's expense.

Two generations collided in that final. Messi lined up for Argentina while Yamal led Spain's new wave, and the clash drew huge attention from fans and media around the world.

Just nineteen when he took the pitch, Yamal came face to face with his idol on football's biggest stage. Messi, 39, was likely playing out one of his final chapters in Argentine colours.

Once the final whistle confirmed Spain as world champions, Yamal made straight for Messi to show his admiration and respect for the Argentine legend. The scene caught the eye of fans and media alike.

Yamal has since lifted the lid on their exchange, revealing that Messi handed him a special message he will carry throughout his career.

The Barcelona star said, according to what the newspaper Marca reported: "He told me to keep going my way, and that the future belongs to our generation."

On the value of those words, Yamal added: "These words are worth as much as the gold medal I am wearing around my neck."

The moment means all the more given the history between them. Their names have been linked for years by a famous photograph of Messi holding Yamal as an infant. Years later, they met again, this time on the pitch and in a World Cup final.

Messi walked away beaten. Yamal, meanwhile, celebrated the biggest achievement of his career so far, a scene that looked every bit like the passing of the torch from a legend who ruled world football for years to the young star tipped to lead the next generation.

Their emotions could not have been further apart, yet Messi's words carried a clear message of support for Yamal, who counts the Argentina captain as his foremost inspiration.

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