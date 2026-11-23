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England's press and pundits have rounded on Matthijs de Ligt after his league comeback ended in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

At Anfield , the former Bayern Munich centre-back made his first Premier League appearance since November 2025. De Ligt suffered a back injury at the time, and unexpected setbacks repeatedly delayed his return.

He finally returned to the pitch on 21 October, almost a full year later, in United's away Champions League game against Como Calcio. He endured a difficult outing in that 4-1 defeat. Before the Liverpool game, he had played only two further minutes, in a 3-2 win over Roma.

The 26-year-old's lack of match practice still showed against Liverpool. Less than eight minutes had passed when de Ligt made his first costly mistake. He misjudged a long ball from the opposition half and allowed Alexander Isak to run towards goal completely unchallenged behind him.

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Just outside the penalty area, his startled fellow centre-back Leny Yoro brought the Swede down from behind. Referee Damuel Barrott immediately judged it a professional foul and sent the Red Devils defender off. It was the earliest red card in United's league history. Dominik Szoboszlai scored directly from the resulting free-kick to give Liverpool the lead.

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An almost identical incident followed in the 62nd minute. Again, the Dutchman struggled with a long ball from Florian Wirtz and failed to keep up with Isak. His sliding tackle missed the ball, but the Swedish forward put his shot wide.

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Matthijs de Ligt criticised: "Like playing football after six pints"

The English newspaper Guradian mocked him: "De Ligt was a glaring symbol of the disarray. When he once again marked empty space rather than Isak, the Swede spared the centre-back further embarrassment by shooting well wide."

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De Ligt's final contribution also went wrong. His misplaced pass in the 82nd minute led to Liverpool's fourth goal, scored by Victor Munoz. "It's really hard to come back. It's like playing football after six pints. It's a strange feeling," Manchester United legend Gary Neville said after the match on Sky Sports , offering him at least some sympathy.

Roy Keane demands "more fight" from Manchester United players

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was blunter. The former midfielder took aim not only at de LIgt but at the entire Red Devils team. "Liverpool should have scored eight. Probably eight or nine. They had incredible chances. And everyone comes off the pitch and says: 'Conceding four isn't that bad.' I could swear."

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Keane wants to see "a bit more fight, a bit more quality" from the players at his former club. "I can't believe what I'm hearing from people who have played for the club and say a 4-0 defeat isn't that bad. Wow."

Whether de Ligt gets further chances in the starting line-up after his nightmare comeback will become clear next Wednesday. New manager Mauricio Pochettino's side visit Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.