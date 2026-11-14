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Abdelmawgood Samir
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A gift for Libya and an opportunity for Tunisia: Uganda hold up Botswana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

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Uganda drew 1-1 with Botswana in their match today, Saturday, at the Hoima City Stadium, as part of the third round of Group Eight fixtures in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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The hosts squandered the chance to strengthen their lead at the top. They took the lead early but settled for a single point, while Botswana left with a valuable away draw that reshuffled the race for qualification.

Uganda started with intense attacking pressure, chasing an early goal to take control. Botswana leaned on defensive solidity and tried to contain the surge.

That defensive structure did not hold out for long against the Ugandan attempts. Yet the hosts failed to capitalise on their advantage, handing their opponents a route back into the match.

Lesego Ratshokodo levelled the score in the 30th minute, finishing off an organised attack that began from a set piece and dragging the match back to square one.

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The goal handed the visitors an important boost. They had taken one of their organised chances rather than retreating into their shell, and now carried the contest with real confidence while the hosts had thrown away the lead.

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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

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A significant blow struck Uganda five minutes before the break. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango was forced off with a calf injury.

On came Kingdom Osei in his place, the substitute keeper taking over at a sensitive moment. The hosts could not regain their lead before half-time, and the opening 45 minutes ended level at one apiece.

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Uganda picked up where they left off after the restart, pressing for a second goal to seal the three points. They came close in the 60th minute.

Bugiri helped build a promising chance but dithered before releasing the ball to Bobosi Byaruhanga, who was well placed to score. The shot flew wide, and an important chance went begging.

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Late on, the hosts cranked up the pressure in a bid to settle the contest. Botswana's organised defensive block held firm, making it tough to break through and reach the goal.

Discipline carried the visitors through to the final whistle. They preserved the draw and took a point on the road, while Uganda missed the chance to claim a win that would have stretched their lead at the top of the group.

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The result lifted Uganda to 5 points at the summit of Group Eight. Botswana moved to 3 points in third, having drawn all three of their matches.

Libya were the big winners on four points, having beaten Tunisia 2-0 yesterday, Friday, with Tunisia on two. Libya now have the chance to strengthen their position and snatch the second qualification spot, after Uganda secured their place as one of the tournament's host nations.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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