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Uganda drew 1-1 with Botswana in their match today, Saturday, at the Hoima City Stadium, as part of the third round of Group Eight fixtures in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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The hosts squandered the chance to strengthen their lead at the top. They took the lead early but settled for a single point, while Botswana left with a valuable away draw that reshuffled the race for qualification.

Uganda started with intense attacking pressure, chasing an early goal to take control. Botswana leaned on defensive solidity and tried to contain the surge.

That defensive structure did not hold out for long against the Ugandan attempts. Yet the hosts failed to capitalise on their advantage, handing their opponents a route back into the match.

Lesego Ratshokodo levelled the score in the 30th minute, finishing off an organised attack that began from a set piece and dragging the match back to square one.

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The goal handed the visitors an important boost. They had taken one of their organised chances rather than retreating into their shell, and now carried the contest with real confidence while the hosts had thrown away the lead.

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A significant blow struck Uganda five minutes before the break. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango was forced off with a calf injury.

On came Kingdom Osei in his place, the substitute keeper taking over at a sensitive moment. The hosts could not regain their lead before half-time, and the opening 45 minutes ended level at one apiece.

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Uganda picked up where they left off after the restart, pressing for a second goal to seal the three points. They came close in the 60th minute.

Bugiri helped build a promising chance but dithered before releasing the ball to Bobosi Byaruhanga, who was well placed to score. The shot flew wide, and an important chance went begging.

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Late on, the hosts cranked up the pressure in a bid to settle the contest. Botswana's organised defensive block held firm, making it tough to break through and reach the goal.

Discipline carried the visitors through to the final whistle. They preserved the draw and took a point on the road, while Uganda missed the chance to claim a win that would have stretched their lead at the top of the group.

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The result lifted Uganda to 5 points at the summit of Group Eight. Botswana moved to 3 points in third, having drawn all three of their matches.

Libya were the big winners on four points, having beaten Tunisia 2-0 yesterday, Friday, with Tunisia on two. Libya now have the chance to strengthen their position and snatch the second qualification spot, after Uganda secured their place as one of the tournament's host nations.