'A giant of African football' - Twitter hails retiring Yaya Toure

On Friday, the 35-year-old quit professional football to chase a career in coaching

Social media has been flooded with tributes to an illustrious career after Yaya Toure's agent, Dimitri Seluk, confirmed that former and star has his retirement from active football.

Toure had a great playing career which spanned 23 years with various winners' medals as a one-time Uefa winner, three-time Premier League and two-time Spanish champion, amongst several individual honours in his cabinet.

He is one of the most decorated African players after winning the African Footballer of the Year award four times and also guided Cote d'Ivoire to 2015 triumph in Equatorial Guinea.

Following the announcement of his retirement, Fifa, Manchester City and football fans took to Twitter to laud the remarkable achievements of Toure on the pitch.

The first player to make me fall in love with football @YayaToure, you’re truly a gift to the history of City and to the sport itself.



💙💙💙



Enjoy retirement with the rest of the legends — El Mago (@_RaufLauren) May 10, 2019

11 - Yaya Touré scored all 11 penalties he took in the Premier League, the best 100% record in the competition's history. Reliable. pic.twitter.com/UiRjJik4Ez — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 10, 2019

🇩🇪✅

🇿🇦✅

🇧🇷✅

Three World Cups ✨



A giant of African football has hung up his boots 😢

Good luck in your retirement, @YayaToure 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/gaz95zwdji — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 10, 2019

Yaya Toure's career by trophies...



Champions League 🏆

Premier League 🏆🏆🏆

LaLiga 🏆🏆

AFCON 🏆

FIFA Club World Cup 🏆

🏆

🏆

🏆🏆

UEFA Super Cup 🏆

FA Community Shield 🏆

Spanish Super Cup 🏆

Alpha Ethnicki 🏆

Greek Cup 🏆



What a player 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sLMZErIiy9 — Goal (@goal) May 10, 2019

Premier League 🏆🏆🏆

FA Cup 🏆

League Cup 🏆🏆

Community Shield 🏆

Birthday cake 😉

City legend ✅



Best of luck to @yayatoure on retirement from football! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mtha6EIPUx — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2019

Thanks legend 💙 pic.twitter.com/f9W4kccgkB — Ahmed Al Ghamdi (@AL_GHAMD1) May 10, 2019

Thanks for some great memories @YayaToure

Enjoy your retirement and best of luck on your coaching career later.

Legend 💙 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/S60hrIknJx — Vicky Chand (@vickychand_) May 10, 2019

All the best to Yaya Toure in his retirement, hope you have a big cake to celebrate, here’s that unbelievably stupid goal against to win the title in 2013/14. #MCFC #CTID pic.twitter.com/97kYFJF4f5 — Matt Astbury (@AstburyMatt) May 10, 2019

What a wonderful journey for Yaya Toure football careers.



He won a whole bunch of cups from the club that he played and even his national squad.



Happy retirement legend.

💪💪💪💪 — Not Am (@Pengembara_KA) May 10, 2019