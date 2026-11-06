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Germany international Said El Mala is flattered by rumours linking him with a move from 1. FC Köln to Champions League winners PSG.

Speaking to Sky, the forward responded to speculation about interest from the serial French champions: "It would be wrong if I didn't feel honoured by that. They're a huge club. I've read it too, to be honest. I don't know what to make of it."

For weeks and months, transfer rumours have followed El Mala, but he has no plans to change how he handles them: "I said it often last year when the rumours started coming in: I'm just concentrating on things here, I want to play football and perform well. I want to help the club, just as they help me, and make the city and the club happy. Then we'll see what happens."

Paris Saint-Germain will be without flying winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for months. Against that backdrop, Sport Bild reported during the week that €80 million was available to sign a replacement. PSG officials had reportedly already made an official enquiry with FC boss Thomas Kessler about a potential transfer for El Mala. No official offer has yet arrived at Geißbockheim, though. Cologne also plan to keep the skilful dribbler until at least the summer.

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On his Champions League ambitions, El Mala said he wants to "achieve a lot, play in the Champions League at some point. I can't say when that moment will come. It will happen one day."

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How long is Said El Mala under contract at 1. FC Köln?

After plenty of transfer drama and negotiations with Cologne's league rivals Borussia Dortmund and Premier League club FC Brentford, El Mala extended his contract in the cathedral city until 2031 a few months ago, without a release clause. He made clear: "I chose Cologne because I simply felt comfortable. I didn't want to leave, no matter how many approaches came in. Of course, I listened to everything; that's completely normal. I spoke a lot with the board and the coach, and heard the plans for the team. Looking at it now, those plans have been put into practice exactly as described. We've brought in more flair players, which you need when you have a playing style like mine."

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Called up by Germany coach Jürgen Klopp for the upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia and the Netherlands, El Mala believes he still has plenty of room to improve. The 20-year-old wants to "become even more unpredictable so opponents can't prepare for me. Teams are aware of me now, so I get double-marked. I've changed my position a little, and that's doing me a lot of good." He still has "a long way" to go, he explained.

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In nine competitive appearances, the Krefeld native has scored four goals and provided one assist for the side 13th in the Bundesliga.