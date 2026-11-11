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Saudi Arabia's squad is now complete, just hours before playing their first friendly match of the current camp in the Qatari capital Doha against South Korea, after another player recovered from injury.

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Saudi Arabia will face South Korea next Friday, during their current camp in the Qatari capital Doha, in a friendly match in preparation for the upcoming fixtures.

Firas Al-Buraikan returns

The Saudi national team's official account on "X" revealed that Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan took part in group training for the first time during the current break, having recovered from injury.

Al-Buraikan had missed Saudi Arabia's group training over the past two days with a cold, raising doubts over his availability for the South Korea match.

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One of the most important players in the Saudi setup, Al-Buraikan claimed the top scorer title at the last Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf Cup 27", with 3 goals. He also helped Saudi Arabia win the title for the first time in 23 years.

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His return leaves Saudi Arabia without a single absentee against South Korea. Saud Abdulhamid, the Lens right-back, also joined training for the first time yesterday, Monday.

Saudi Arabia will play another friendly at the Doha camp, against Uzbekistan, on Tuesday 17 November.

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The truth about Donis leaving the Saudi national team

That return only sharpens the upbeat mood in the camp, coming after the denial of reports suggesting Greek head coach Georgios Donis could be sacked.

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Saudi media figure Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi, presenter of the "Nadina" programme on "MBC 1", had put the chances of Donis leaving his post at 99%.

Donis hit back at those reports in comments to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah": "I am not concerned with the rumours that are circulated from time to time about my professional future with the Saudi national team."

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He added: "What concerns me at the moment is developing Saudi Arabia and focusing on the work. I have the experience to deal with what is going on about my professional future, and I will give the best I have to serve Saudi football."

His comments backed up the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's own statement, cited by the Saudi "Al-Ekhbariya" channel, denying any plan to sack the Greek and confirming he would stay in post.

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That makes it the second time the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has denied reports of Donis's departure, having already done so last October.

Some reports claimed the Saudi federation wanted to sign Spaniard Roberto Martinez, the former Portugal head coach, to lead Saudi Arabia at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in place of Donis.

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Anger spread through Saudi football circles at the news, especially given the limited time before the start of the Asian tournament, which prompted the federation to issue its denial.

Pushing the 2027 AFC Asian Cup back from January to December of next year, however, reignited the debate over sacking Donis. There is now plenty of time before the tournament.