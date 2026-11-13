A French network reviews the reasons for Hossam Hassan's dismissal: was Salah involved?

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Egypt are preparing to begin a new phase under the leadership of Ali Maher when they face Malawi in Cairo this Friday evening, as part of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. It will be the Pharaohs' first match under the new coach, following the removal of Hossam Hassan against the backdrop of a personal dispute that sparked widespread controversy in the country.

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Egypt play two matches against Malawi as they seek to take an important step towards qualifying for the continental tournament, but Friday's fixture will also mark the start of a new era, following the end of Hossam Hassan's spell, which in its final weeks was overshadowed by a crisis off the pitch.

French network RMC have shed light on the reasons behind Hassan's dismissal. They made no mention of his dispute with captain Mohamed Salah as one of the factors that saw the coach removed early, before completing a contract that ran until 2030.

Some have linked Hassan's exit to that very row, which blew up between coach and star over Salah's substitution against Angola. Reports circulated at the time that Hassan had hurled insults at his players between the two halves.

According to the French network, Hassan left his post last week following an altercation between his two wives back in August. That incident, they say, was the reason behind his sacking.

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The Egyptian Football Association announced the removal, pointing to the case and its "repercussions" along with the "negative impact on the positive image and stability" of the national team.

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A brawl inside a famous hotel ends with Hossam Hassan being taken to hospital

Hassan, 60, is one of the most prominent names in the history of Egyptian football. He played 176 international matches before turning to coaching, leading a number of domestic clubs and then taking charge of the Egypt national team in 2024.

Inconsistent results during his tenure had already begun to erode his position. But the personal crisis of the summer proved the decisive turning point.

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The report states that a brawl broke out at the end of August between Hassan's two wives inside a restaurant at one of the country's famous hotels. It happened during his holiday period, less than a month after the end of the World Cup.

Hassan tried to break up the fight. He fainted after failing to calm things down and was taken to hospital, which he later left without any serious physical injuries.

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Video of the brawl deepens the crisis

The incident did not stay within the bounds of a family dispute. A video clip of the brawl spread widely across Egypt, angering both sporting and governmental authorities.

Hassan announced his desire to divorce his first wife, and the marriage subsequently ended. Even so, the crisis saw the coach hit with official sanctions in the days before he left the national team.

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Before the Egyptian Football Association dismissed him, the Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan from appearing across all media platforms, against the backdrop of the controversy stirred up by his private life.

His removal from the national team followed a short time later, despite the contract extension to 2030 handed to him after the World Cup.

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Egypt now begin a new phase under Ali Maher. His task is to refocus attention on the football, steering Mohamed Salah and his teammates towards qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, far from the controversy that overshadowed the end of Hassan's reign.