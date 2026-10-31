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Filippo Cataldo
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“A footballer as he should be”: special message from Bayern Munich’s south stand for Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane

Match
H. Kane
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich fans paid tribute to Harry Kane with a special gesture before the start of the high-profile Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.

Fans in the south stand unfurled a banner for Harry Kane as the Bayern Munich players walked out into the Allianz Arena. Kane had been awarded the Ballon d'Or in London on Monday for his outstanding performances in 2025/2026.

It read: "No Showman, but a footballer as he should be. Congrats Harry!" (German: Not a show star, but a footballer as he should be. Congratulations, Harry!)

Later, Bayern Munich officials paid tribute to the club's first Ballon d'Or winner since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981. Shortly before kick-off, Kane was the last to walk onto the pitch, trophy in hand. All the players, Bayern Munich's bosses and his wife and four children were waiting for him.

After kissing his family, Kane said: "I am very proud to be a Bayern Munich player," and ended his brief speech with one German word: "Dankeschön".

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Bayern Munich's main sponsor, Telekom, joined the tribute: the human Telekom T in the Allianz Arena, on the stand opposite the main stand, was gold instead of white. A gold T also appeared on the players' shirts.

On Monday, Harry Kane edged out Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe by the narrowest of margins in a vote by 100 specialist journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA world rankings. He became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the Ballon d'Or.

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