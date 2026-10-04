French newspaper "L'Équipe" has revealed moves within the Portuguese Football Federation aimed at bringing legend Cristiano Ronaldo back into the national team fold in the coming period. The goal? To hand him the chance to play his final international match in his country's shirt, a send-off intended to bring the curtain down on his international career in a manner befitting all he has given to Portuguese football.

Ronaldo had walked out of the Portugal camp suddenly on 30 September, following tension with coach Jorge Jesus. He remained on the substitutes' bench throughout the match against Norway, which ended with a 2-1 win for Portugal, despite taking part in the warm-ups.

The exit came after a press conference by Jesus and a conversation between Ronaldo and the president of the Portuguese Football Federation. The player later announced that he would reveal the real reasons behind his departure at the appropriate time, without yet officially announcing his retirement from international football.

According to the French newspaper, Portugal are working to arrange a match of special significance for Ronaldo. The idea is to turn the game into an occasion to bid farewell to the national team captain and one of the most prominent players in the country's history, after many long years in which his international career delivered numerous achievements and historic moments.

Those in charge of the Portugal national team want Ronaldo's final match to be a celebration befitting his standing, rather than seeing his international career end in ordinary fashion. The player wore the Portugal shirt at many major tournaments and led the national team to its most prominent achievements.

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"L'Équipe" believe the idea of a farewell match recognises the legacy Ronaldo has left with Portugal. He is the team's all-time top scorer and one of the players with the most international appearances, and his name is tied to the most important milestones in the history of Portuguese football this century.

Expect the farewell to draw significant public and media attention, given the exceptional standing Ronaldo enjoys within Portugal. His final match represents a chance for the fans to see their historic captain in the national team shirt one last time, amid an expected celebration of his long career and his international achievements.

Portugal, then, are preparing an exceptional ending for Ronaldo's international career: a farewell match befitting a legend who has left an indelible mark on the history of the national team. The date, the opponent and the details of the match that may witness the captain's final appearance in his country's shirt are still to be determined.