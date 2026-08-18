Saudi club Al-Ahli face a gruelling road in the league phase of the 2026-2027 AFC Champions League Elite. The draw in Kuala Lumpur handed them direct clashes with the giants of the Gulf and Central Asia.

The Asian champions open at home with a heavyweight tie against UAE side Al-Ain, a fixture loaded with revenge and passion for the fans. Then come two straight away trips: Al-Sadd of Qatar in Doha, followed by Nasaf of Uzbekistan in one of the toughest journeys on the continent.

Back on home soil, Al-Ahli play two in a row at their own stadium. They host UAE outfit Shabab Al-Ahli in an eagerly awaited Gulf derby, then Al-Gharafa of Qatar, a golden chance to bank six points and boost their qualification hopes.

The decisive stretch sends Al-Ahli to UAE club Al-Wasl as guests, before they welcome Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan to Jeddah. They wrap up the league phase with another trip to Qatar to meet Al-Shamal, a finale that could settle their ticket to the knockout rounds.