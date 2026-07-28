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Zinedine ZidaneGetty Images
Magdy Obaid

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A fiery clash awaits Zidane in his first appearance with France: meet the opponent

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The date of Les Bleus' first match under Zidane's leadership

One of world football's longest-running sagas is finally over. Zinedine Zidane has come home. The 1998 World Cup winner will take charge of France.

At a press conference held at midday on Tuesday, the French Football Federation confirmed Zidane as head coach of the senior national team, ending Didier Deschamps' 14-year reign in charge of the French technical staff.

Speaking at the conference, the federation president revealed that Zidane will sign a long-term deal running over the next four years and take up his duties fully at the start of August, part of a project built to lead France through the major competitions ahead.

Zizou's first appearance on the bench comes in September. He begins with a tough one against Turkey on 25 September in the opening round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

There will be no gentle introduction. A packed schedule awaits in the same tournament, with a trip to face Belgium on 28 September, then an eagerly awaited clash with Italy on 2 October, before a second meeting with Belgium on the 5th of the same month.

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