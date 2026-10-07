On an extraordinary night Argentinian football will never forget, Lionel Messi bade farewell to his supporters in the only way he knows how. A goal and two assists carried the national team to a 3-0 win over Benin in his final match at the Monumental.

Then came the words, straight from the heart. "I do not want to leave here," Messi said, tears in his eyes, and the sentence opened the floodgates. A wave of love and loyalty swept across the social media accounts of Argentinian clubs, every colour uniting behind one captain.

Newell's Old Boys, the club that embraced his very first steps, delivered the most profound message of all. They published two photographs: one of Messi as a child in the team's shirt, the other of him as a crowned world champion. Alongside them ran a touching line: "Leo, you have brought so much joy to the boy from the Falkland Islands, thank you."





River Plate chose eternity. "Forever, thank you, captain," they wrote, posting a photo of the trophies Messi won with his country.









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Boca Juniors, the traditional rival, confirmed that Messi stands above all allegiances. "Thank you always, captain," they wrote.









The expressions of loyalty kept coming. San Lorenzo wrote: "Thank you for the football, for your love of the shirt, for the joy, for your constant endeavours, and for being Argentinian."









Independiente summed up the scene in one eloquent sentence: "A beautiful love story, thank you so much, you left no dream unfulfilled."









Huracán produced the most moving tribute of all, a lengthy message that captured the feelings of an entire people: "Forever grateful, captain, for every joy, for every tear, for making us embrace as we had never embraced before, for raising our flag to the highest peak and fulfilling the dream of an entire country, words fail us to express our gratitude, your magic and all the emotions you gave us will remain engraved in our hearts forever, thank you for everything Lionel Andrés Messi."









The tributes went beyond the major clubs. Barracas Central, Defensa y Justicia and Tigre all joined the farewell, with Tigre recalling Messi's immortal words: "This shirt was my dream, my pride and my life."

Such was the night at the Monumental. Messi did not simply bid farewell to the supporters. All of Argentina bade farewell to him, because they understood the man leaving the pitch was not merely a number ten. He was the dream entire generations had lived.















