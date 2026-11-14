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Portugal are preparing to begin a new chapter with the number 7 shirt, which was associated with Cristiano Ronaldo for many years, after it was decided to hand it to Carlos Forbs, the winger of Belgium's Club Brugge, during the clash with Denmark on Saturday evening, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League.

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On Saturday, the Portuguese Football Federation announced, according to the Portuguese newspaper "Record", a new graphic design for the number 7 shirt to coincide with the match. The move aims to immortalise the legacy Ronaldo left with the national team, after the number became part of his footballing identity across an international career spanning more than two decades.

In its statement, the federation explained that the shirt would appear in a different design while retaining the previous version to document Ronaldo's journey with the national team. The number, it noted, would remain tied to the memories, achievements and emotions the Portuguese star created in his country's shirt.

The statement read: "This is another way to immortalise the meaning of a very special number and to honour the legacy it represents. There are stories, memories, achievements and emotions that will forever remain linked to Cristiano Ronaldo."

Though its shape has changed, the new design carries the same essence and pride, the federation added, while the previous version remains a witness to a journey it described as a story that will never be forgotten.

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Carlos Forbs carries the number temporarily

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On the technical side, Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus settled on handing the number 7 shirt to Carlos Forbs for the match against Denmark. That makes him the first to wear it since the end of Ronaldo's international career.

Forbs won't keep it for long, though. Expectations point to Rafael Leao, the former Milan winger, as the most prominent candidate to succeed Ronaldo in the coming period, according to the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola".

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Injury kept Leao out of Portugal's two current matches, denying him a place in the squad and the chance to wear the number tied to one of the greatest stars in his country's history. That is why Jesus turned to Forbs for now.

UEFA Nations League regulations play their part too. They require participating teams to assign their players numbers from 1 to 23, so the number 7 had to go to a member of the current squad, even with the most prominent long-term candidate absent.

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Forbs therefore gets his moment with the famous number against Denmark. The shirt's long-term future stays open, awaiting Leao's return and the chance for him to take on the role of Ronaldo's successor.

The end of the Ronaldo era and the start of a new story

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Ronaldo brought his international career to an end at the start of this November, after 23 years in the Portugal shirt. He turned the page on an exceptional chapter in which his achievements were bound to the number 7, which became a prominent mark in the national team's history.

For Portugal's fans, the number was never just a choice on the back of a shirt. It was tied to long years of appearances, achievements and moments Ronaldo created, until separating the identity of the Portuguese star from the number he wore became all but impossible.

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Changing the design while keeping the old version looks like an attempt to combine two stages. The first immortalises what Ronaldo gave. The second opens the way for a new generation to wear the number and carry the national team's journey forward.