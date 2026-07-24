France star Ousmane Dembélé has been linked with a summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal, in a deal reports have billed as potentially the biggest in the Saudi club's history.

The idea carries plenty of appeal. The reality looks far messier, and the file may well close before it ever becomes a genuine negotiation.

Al-Hilal have grown used to landing marquee names in recent years, yet a new caution in the market pushes the Dembélé idea closer to a dream than a plan.

A bill beyond the bounds of reason

Should Al-Hilal make their move official, convincing the player would be only half the battle. They would also have to table an enormous offer to Paris Saint-Germain.

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Estimates put the deal at no less than 100 million euros, and possibly more. Dembélé ranks among PSG's most important stars, and his extended contract hands the French side a major edge at the table.

Beyond the transfer fee, Al-Hilal would need to stump up a huge annual salary and enormous bonuses, turning the move into one of the most expensive in the history of Saudi football.

Luis Enrique clings to his most important weapon

The biggest obstacle isn't the money. It's Paris Saint-Germain themselves. Spanish coach Luis Enrique views Dembélé as one of the main pillars of his project, a decisive figure in the attacking system who creates chances, scores goals and leads the high press.

That leaves the French club in no mood to sell one of its brightest stars, especially after the success of Enrique's sporting project, which trims the odds of any deal going through whatever the fee.

Al-Hilal have changed their strategy

Two seasons ago, Al-Hilal might have smashed every record for a deal of this size. Today the picture looks very different.

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The current board is shifting towards a more conservative spending policy and wants to cut costs, particularly with enormous contracts already in the squad that need restructuring or settling, plus a desire for greater financial balance in the years ahead.

Focus has also turned to younger signings more likely to stick around for several seasons, rather than exceptional deals that swallow a large chunk of the budget.

The dream exists, but the reality is harder

A player of Ousmane Dembélé's calibre would hand Al-Hilal a huge technical boost. Alongside the stars already there, he would help form one of the strongest attacking lines on the planet.

Weigh up the price, PSG's stance and the priorities of Al-Hilal's current board, though, and the chances of the French star landing in the Roshn League look very slim.

Dembélé's name may keep filling newspaper headlines over the coming days, but turning that interest into an official deal will take exceptional factors, and none appear to be in place so far.