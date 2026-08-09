Barcelona are working closely with the young centre-back, and next week should prove decisive in clarifying his situation.

Staying is the defender's priority. Coach Hansi Flick is happy to keep him and mulling the matter over, yet the player does not lack serious offers from the major leagues.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona future of Álvaro Cortés, 21, enters a decisive week. His contract runs until the summer of 2026, and he is focused entirely on carrying out his duties and giving his best under Flick.

Ronald Araújo's loan move to Liverpool has not settled things, though.

Cortés has emerged as an option to fill the fourth centre-back role alongside Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and Christensen.

Calm prevails between club and player, with all parties committed to cooperating whatever the final decision.

More clarity should arrive next week. Flick trusts Álvaro's abilities and believes he can contribute after what he saw during pre-season, while the player is fully content and confident in what he can offer Barcelona.

Should a transfer be considered, offers would not be in short supply. One of the best players in the reserve team last season, Cortés has received official approaches from clubs in La Liga, Serie A, the Premier League and other European competitions. The interest he attracts on the transfer market is clear.

His priority, though, remains obvious. Álvaro Cortés is a fervent Barcelona supporter, he is at the club, and he wants to succeed with the Blaugrana. His future will be settled in the coming days. For now, his focus is entirely on Barcelona.