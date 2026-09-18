A early blow for Zidane: a surprise absence disrupts the start of his journey with France

Zinedine Zidane has taken an early blow at the start of his reign as France head coach. Mohamed Sanhaji, the man responsible for security and logistics within the "Les Bleus" ranks, will miss the first camp under the new boss. He is subject to judicial proceedings that bar him from Clairefontaine and from any contact with the coaching staff or players.

According to "L'Équipe", Sanhaji has worked on security matters for the France national team since 2004. Prosecutors have now charged him with offences relating to corruption, influence peddling, embezzlement of public funds and fraud, placing him under strict judicial supervision.

The case dates back to an incident that began after the 2022 World Cup, centred on a donation from Kylian Mbappe to France national team security officials. Subsequent investigations revealed irregularities connected to the donation.

Administrative measures had already been taken against Sanhaji over the affair, and the current judicial investigations have brought fresh developments.

Zidane wanted him to stay. The French Federation kept Sanhaji within the new staff after the coach insisted on retaining his role, despite the controversy that has surrounded his future over recent months.

Those new restrictions leave him on the sidelines. Sanhaji cannot take part in the France national team's first gathering or communicate with members of the coaching staff and the players, sidelining a figure who has been tied to the national team for more than two decades.

His lawyer has hit back. He called the measures unjust and a direct attack on his client, announcing an appeal against the judicial decisions in a bid to lift the restrictions.

So Zidane begins his first France camp without one of the closest figures around the squad, just as the coach was piecing together his technical and administrative staff before officially taking charge.