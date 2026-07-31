A dream that ended in tragedy: Moroccan female player dies while attempting to cross into Ceuta!

Moroccan football is in mourning. Faten Ben Omar El Azizi, a player for the MAT (Maghreb Atlético Tanger) women's team, has died in a tragic incident while attempting to cross into the city of Ceuta. Her death has shocked football circles and the local community in Tangier.

According to the Moroccan website "Al-Botola", she died during the attempt to cross, a painful incident that ended a promising sporting career and left a great void within the women's football family in the Kingdom.

Widespread condolences from sporting circles

Moroccan sporting figures paid tribute to her, praising her fine character and high sporting spirit. The Moroccan Union of Professional Players extended warm condolences to her family, her relatives and her teammates, and to everyone at the MAT (Maghreb Atlético Tanger) club.

In a statement, the Union expressed full solidarity with her family and the wider sporting community over this painful loss, praying to God to envelop her in His vast mercy and to grant her relatives patience and solace.

A promising sporting career

El Azizi wore the MAT (Maghreb Atlético Tanger) shirt with pride and honour, and she had previously represented the Moroccan Tétouan team, leaving a clear mark on her career despite her young age.

Her passing closes a painful chapter in the history of Moroccan women's football. The game has lost one of its promising players in tragic circumstances, leaving deep sorrow within the sporting family in Tangier and across Morocco.