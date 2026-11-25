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Senegal's players sent a range of messages after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed their country as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions. Some celebrated the second star that will adorn the national team's shirt, while others sent a brotherly message to the Moroccan people, amid the controversy that has surrounded the case since the tournament final.

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Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw was overjoyed. He called the decision a moment of pride for the whole Senegalese people, now that the sports court had settled the row over who won the latest edition of the continental tournament. Diaw wrote on social media: "Immense joy and what pride for an entire people! Let's enjoy this victory in a spirit of celebration and respect." He wants the celebrations to reflect the value of the sporting achievement.

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Diaw also reached out to the Moroccan people. Sporting rivalry, he insisted, should not damage relations between the two peoples, despite the dispute over the tournament final and the decision that followed. He added: "I send a brotherly message to our Moroccan brothers, because beyond the competitions, we remain one African people. Football must bring us together, never divide us. In the end, all of Africa is the winner!" He signed off by stressing the African bonds that go beyond the results of matches and competitions.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, meanwhile, focused on what the title means to the fans and to national identity. Winning back official recognition of the result achieved on the pitch, he said, was a victory that reaches beyond the players who took part in the tournament.

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Read also: "The second star is back where it belongs": Senegal's title-winning goalscorer sends a message to Morocco

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The Al-Hilal defender took to social media after the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its ruling, writing: "There are victories won on the pitch, and others won in the hearts of an entire people. This victory brings both together."

He went on: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed it: Senegal are the 2025 African champions. But long before this ruling, you were there. Your prayers, your flags adorning the windows, your passion, and that pride which unites us, the pride of the people of Teranga."

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He continued: "From Dakar to Ziguinchor, and on to the four corners of the world, you were our 12th man." The Lions of Teranga captain added: "Today, the result achieved on the pitch has been officially restored. And so a second star adorns our shirt, the symbol of a victory that belongs to an entire nation." Koulibaly also thanked his team-mates, the coaching staff and the Senegalese Football Federation: "Thank you to my brothers, the coaching staff and the federation for this fight. But above all, thank you, people of Senegal. This title belongs to you."

The Senegal captain signed off with a declaration of national pride: "Proud to be Senegalese. Proud to be one of the Lions." He finished the post with his country's flags and the trophy symbol.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against CAF's earlier decision to hand Morocco the title administratively. On Tuesday, it confirmed Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions. That second star now sits on the Lions of Teranga's shirt.

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