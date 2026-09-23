Musab Al-Juwair has seemingly been hit with a double punishment. The Al-Qadsiah and Saudi national team star sparked major controversy just days before the start of the twenty-seventh edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia face Kuwait at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in their opening group-stage fixture of the tournament.

Saleh Abu Al-Shamat started the match wearing the number 7 shirt, the shirt Al-Juwair had worn for the Saudi national team in previous spells.

The switch came after Al-Juwair was dropped from the squad for the Gulf tournament just days before kick-off, for disciplinary reasons that remain officially undisclosed.

Now the Al-Qadsiah star fears losing his favourite number should he earn a recall in upcoming camps. It is the same number made famous by Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 23-year-old has made 39 appearances for Saudi Arabia across various competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 4 assists.

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